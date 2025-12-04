One can describe Manchester City as both Premier League title contenders, and “unserious people” (Logan Roy voice) at the same time. One would think the two concepts can’t coalesce, but they actually do here. City are currently in second place, within striking distance of the league leading Gunners, but they also just shipped four goals to Fulham in their last game.

It was in a win though, as they scored five goals themselves. It was a wild, wacky nine goal thriller to be sure.

Manchester City vs Sunderland FYIs

Kickoff: Tuesday Dec 2, 3pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

PL Form: Sunderland DDLWD Manchester City WWLWW

PL Standing: Sunderland 6th, 17 pts Manchester City 2nd, 28 pts

Google Result Probability: Sunderland win 8% Draw 15% Manchester City win 77%

When Rodri finally gets back (the goal posts keep getting moved back on that one), maybe we’ll see the full potential of this side.

Team News for Both Sides

Absolutely nothing, nada, zip, zero, zilch to report here for Manchester City. It’s the same old, same old with Mateo Kovacic and Rodri out, and everyone else available.

For the Black Cats, Habib Diarra (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Leo Hjelde (achilles) are all ruled out.

Predicted Starting XI at Fulham FC

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Nico O’Reilly; Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez, Rayan Cherki; Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

