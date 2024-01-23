Ahead of the FA Cup clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night, we have some major Manchester City transfer news. According to multiple reports, Kalvin Phillips is set to join West Ham United on loan for the rest of this season.

As it has been a very quiet transfer window for City, up to this point, we’ll cover this deal, with more detailed analysis, in a future post shortly. As for now, it goes without saying that Phillips won’t be available on Friday night in North London.

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Fri. Jan. 26, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Man City Team News

While Phillips is certain to miss out, Erling Haaland is likely to be absent. As you can see from the embedded Tweet above (does anyone other than Elon Musk call it X?), Haaland has resumed full training, but given how he’s been sidelined for more than a month, he will almost certainly be eased back into it here.

Major minutes, for the Nordic Meat Shield, should come closer towards the end of the month, or beginning of the next month.

Finally, Ederson, John Stones and Manuel Akanji have all had injury scares/concerns in the past few days. However, according to the latest reports, all three members of the trio are expected to be match fit come Friday night.

