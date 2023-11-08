John Stones Suffers Major Injury Setback, Confirms Pep Guardiola

Manchester City defender John Stones is set for another long spell on the sidelines, his manager Pep Guardiola confirmed. Stones missed more than two months worth of action already this season, due to a hip injury, and it appears that problem has reared up again.

“It’s muscular, he will be out for a while,” Guardiola said at a press conference tonight following their 3-0 win over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Nov. 12 , 4:30 pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form, Standing Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City: WWWLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 20% Draw 25% Manchester City 55%

“It’s a pity for him, he’s an incredible professional. It’s a pity and bad news for us. I don’t know how long.”

It really is a pity for Stones, who has endured many injury-riddled stretches over the course of his career.

It looks like he’ll miss a ton of key games for the reigning treble winners, starting with Sunday’s Premier League weekend headliner at Chelsea FC.

While the John Stones injury news is bad, the opposite could be said of Erling Haaland.

He shook off concerns of an ankle injury to not just play today, but also score twice.

