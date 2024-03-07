Manchester City Team News at Liverpool: Jack Grealish

It’s a massive, and we mean massive top of the table clash at Liverpool on Sunday. Manchester City have just one fitness concern entering this game, in forward Jack Grealish. He is still recovering from a groin injury and won’t feature here.

This gives them a huge advantage over Liverpool, in terms of squad fitness and depth.

Liverpool FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Mar. 10, 12:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Full, Detailed Injury List: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Team News: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 33% Manchester City 43% Draw 24%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 1st, 63 pts, WWWWL Manchester City 2nd, 62 pts, WWWDW

Man City Team News

Liverpool could be missing as many as ten players here while City’s current lack of injuries gives Pep Guardiola the opportunity to roll out his best lineup time and time again. And that lineup is firing on all cylinders right now.

Pep rested a few of his key players in the Champions League last 16 second leg win over FC Copenhagen tonight, a match that served as the perfect training session for them.

They got a nice win, an added confidence/morale boost and most importantly, no one got hurt. .

