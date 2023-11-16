Manchester City Injury News: Ederson, Kovacic, Stones, Ake

The international break may be dull, but we have another blockbuster fixture to look forward to once it’s over. Manchester City played Chelsea to a 4-4 draw, in the final game before this international period ensued. Pep Guardiola put it best, saying that the clash was the perfect commercial for the Premier League.

Now comes a top of the table clash, when Man City visits Liverpool FC a week from Sunday.

Liverpool FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick: Sun. Nov 26, 12:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 20% Manchester City 58% Draw 22%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 2nd, 27 pts, WDWWD Manchester City 1st, 28 pts, DWWWL

Manchester City Injury Updates

Let’s take a look at which City players might miss out due to injury.

Ederson

The starting shot-stopper withdrew from Brazil duty due to a foot injury. The problem was suffered during the match against the Blues, and given how Ederson stayed in and played through the pain, it’s not too serious.

However, more assessment will be needed, and at this point, he’s probably 50/50 for the big match.

Mateo Kovacic

The midfielder withdrew from international duty with Croatia due to an unspecified muscular injury.

Everyone involved has been very stealth about this situation, so not much is known about the severity of the injury or his time table for return.

Kevin De Bruyne

The club talisman and midfield maestro has been out since August with a re-occurrence of his hamstring injury that he first suffered in the UEFA Champions League Final in June.

He is reportedly progressing well in his rehabilitation, and remains on track to return to action in December.

John Stones

The English international and defensive stalwart has endured a very injury-riddled season, unfortunately. There is no current time table for his return from the thigh injury he suffered against Young Boys in the UCL.

“The doctor said to me it’s not as bad [as initially thought], but still, I don’t know, I don’t want to [speculate],” Guardiola said six days ago.

“When he’s going to be fit again, he’s going to come back.”

Nathan Ake

The Dutchman pulled out of international duty with The Netherlands, due to what some are calling just a simple knock. And if that is so, he should be fine in no time. However, there is more speculation than information out there right now.

Sergio Gomez

The Spaniard suffered an ankle sprain in training a couple weeks ago, but is supposed to resume training soon. The former Borussia Dortmund man could be in the mix for selection at Anfield.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories