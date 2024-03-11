Ederson Injury “doesn’t look good,” Says Pep Guardiola

Details are forthcoming, and not much is known at this time, but Manchester City No. 1 Ederson is likely set for a spell on the sidelines. He was replaced in the 56′ of today’s score draw with Liverpool by Stefan Ortega, due to injury.

“It doesn’t look good,” Pep Guardiola said to beIN Sports, in response to a question about the extent the Ederson fitness issue.

Ederson Has Picked Up An Injury pic.twitter.com/cgRcjYNszk — Blessed Gods Brain Deen Senior (@deensnr) March 10, 2024



That now means Brazil have both of their top two goalkeepers battling injury issues as another international competition window rapidly approaches. City will next take on Newcastle, in the FA Cup, on Saturday.

The next league fixture for City is a massive one, as they’ll host Arsenal on March 31.

“I like it, I like it!” Pep admits that he enjoyed his conversation with Kevin De Bruyne after coming off and offers a injury update on Ederson. ? @AndyKerrtv #beINPL #LIVMCI #LFC #MCFC pic.twitter.com/NaCD33Vv1x — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 10, 2024

The result of today’s massive crunch clash left Arsenal top of the table, via goal differential tie-breaker, over Liverpool. City is one point behind both of them, in third place, with exactly ten games left to go.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories