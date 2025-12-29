On Boxing Day, ahead of the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest the next day, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provided an update on injured players Jeremy Doku (lower leg) and John Stones (unspecified).

“Doku and John still aren’t there, but soon they’ll be back,” Pep said on Friday.

Manchester City at Sunderland FYIs

Kickoff: New Year’s Day, 8pm, Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

PL Form: Sunderland DLWDD Manchester City WWWWW

PL Standing: Sunderland 7th, 28 pts Manchester City 2nd, 40 pts

Google Result Probability: Sunderland win 14% Draw 19% Manchester City win 67%

Man City Team News

Regarding Doku, let’s flash back December 16, shall we? It was during that Guardiola press conference that the manager made a specific prediction on when the winger would return.

Pep predicted that Doku would be back for the Sunderland game on New Year’s Day. He pegged this exact game coming up, so let’s see what happens on Thursday, and if his prediction comes to fruition or not.

As for Stones, well, he’s doubtful. Maybe Jan 4 will mark his return instead.

Elsewhere Oscar Bobb is nearing a return, but this match will come too soon for him.

Meanwhile Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are still away at the Africa Cup of Nations while Mateo Kovacic remains out as a longer-term injury absentee.

