Man City Transfer Talk: Joao Cancelo, Cavan Sullivan

It won’t be long until this current international break shifts into previewing the next weekend of club play mode, but before we get there, let’s do some Manchester City transfer talk. We’ll cover the inevitable bitter divorce between the club and Joao Cancelo, as well as City moving towards signing the next big thing in American football, Cavan Sullivan.

We’ll start with Cancelo, who is doing everything possible to burn all his bridges in Manchester. He has publicly denounced both the club and manager Pep Guardiola.

Cancelo, who is on season long loan to Barcelona, and is due back to the club at the end of the season, claims Pep told lies about him. He also said the club acted ungrateful towards him, telling Portuguese publication A Bola:

“Lies were told! I’ve never been a bad team-mate for them and you can ask either (Nathan) Ake or Rico (Lewis). I don’t have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that’s the manager’s opinion.

“I stayed because it’s not true. I think Man City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that, because I was a very important player in the years I was there.

“I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything. I remember a time when I was robbed and attacked and the next day I was playing at the Emirates against Arsenal.

“These are things you don’t forget, I left my wife and daughter alone at home, terrified. People will only remember this because Mister Guardiola has much more power than me when he says something and I prefer to keep to myself.’

An epic rant like this makes it pretty clear- he’s not coming back to Manchester City. He went out on loan last January, to Bayern Munich, and then took a pay cut to come to Catalonia this season.

The two clubs are apart on valuation though. Barcelona opened negotiations with €20m bid, which is supposedly their max bid. City want 10 million more.

Shifting gears, Cavan Sullivan, 14, is destined for Manchester City (eventually) according to The Athletic and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

??? 14 year old talent Cavan Sullivan has made his professional debut fot Philadelphia Union second team today. …and he provided an assist. ?? Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Cavan Sullivan, it’s all done and set to be signed soon. pic.twitter.com/NnQTIJATG6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2024

He is product of the Philadelphia Union academy, and he made a professional debut tonight in an MLS Next Pro match for Philadelphia Union’s junior side.

Sullivan, who registered an assist in the game tonight, won the Golden Ball with the USYNT at the CONCACAF U-15 Championship.

