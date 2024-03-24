FC Barcelona Transfer Talk: Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo

As always, there are a ton of narratives churning in the transfer rumors mill. This gets especially amped up during the international breaks, when there is next to nothing to talk about. There is a ton of speculation surrounding FC Barcelona, as is usual, but when it comes to the Joao Cancelo and Ronald Araujo exit rumors, there really is no there there.

Both Barcelona defenders shot down the stories linking them with an exit from Catalonia. Both players want to stay.

Let’s start with Araujo, who has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United, among others.

The Uruguayan central defender will see his current contract expire in 2026.

As for Cancelo, he has made it quite clear in public, he wants to take the loan deal (from Manchester City) that he is currently on, and turn it into a permanent move to Barcelona.

As he said to A Bola:

“Barcelona is the dream for me. There’s no other club in Europe I dream to play for.”

City definitely want to sell, but the two sides remain far apart on valuation. Barcelona reportedly opened negotiations with a €20m bid as their cap. Man City went 10 million more Euros on top of that. Of course, for his part, Cancelo is doing everything he can to burn all his bridges in Manchester. More on that in the next post.

