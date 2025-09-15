Should we see some squad rotation, of sorts, from Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Wednesday night vs Atletico Madrid? Probably so, but maybe not in the truest sense of the term. After all “squad rotation” most often implies that you’re bringing in players who are only the quality of reserves. That is obviously not the case at Anfield, where the level of depth and talent is as elite as anywhere in the world. Manager Arne Slot has such a top end team (some might say the best in the world right now) that even a second unit of Reds would be a very elite team in its own right.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

Liverpool FC vs Atletico Madrid

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 17, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

So maybe we do see some changes from Saturday, especially in the midfield and in the back. However, we think the attack will remain the same, as it kind of picks itself at this point.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid

Alisson Becker; Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Milo Kerkez; Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

