Liverpool really had a reality check on Sunday, in the 3-1 loss to Arsenal. We can not start planning all the championship parades…not just yet anyway. That was a very poor showing last time out, but hey, getting relegation fodder Burnley, at home no less, should help.

Plus the Reds remain alive in all four competitions this season, the only side that is so.

Liverpool vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 10, 2024, at 3pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Burnley 6% Draw 11% Liverpool 83%

PL Position, Form Guide: Burnley 19th, 13 pts DLDLL Liverpool 1st, 51 pts LWWWW

Let’s take a look at what might happen here in the tactical battle of wits between Jurgen Klopp and Vincent Kompany.

Joel Matip (done for the season- ACL) and Ibrahima Konate (suspension) are both unavailable, so Klopp will have to get a bit creative here with his back line. Here is the full 4-3-3 formation lineup we came up with. We ultimately didn’t pick Cody Gakpo or Ryan Gravenberch in the first team, but strongly considered both.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister; Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

