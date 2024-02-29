Liverpool FC keep winning, despite their squad being so badly stricken by injury that they have to field sides largely composed of youth players. The half a team of kids beat Southampton FC 3-0 last night, in the FA Cup fifth round, and they’ll get some work again against the Tricky Trees on Saturday.

Expect the academy players to be in the first team again at Nottingham Forest

Liverpool FC at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar 2, 2024, at 3pm UK City Ground

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: N. Forest 17% Draw 20% Liverpool 63%

PL Position, Form Guide: Nottm. Forest 17th, 24 pts LWLDL Liverpool 1st, 60 pts WWWLW

This scenario has led to plenty of jokes on social media, including this one below:

Since Everton last won a trophy, Jason Koumas and Neil Danns have both started and finished their entire playing careers and then had sons who have gone on to both score for Liverpool in the FA Cup tonight. — Stu A Bucuresti ?? (@SB1986EC) February 28, 2024

Or about how guys who literally just made their senior team debut have now won more trophies than Harry Kane. Also, fun fact: Wednesday marked the first time that two 18-year-olds scored in the same game for Liverpool.

In filling out our starting lineup prediction, we didn’t include Lewis Koumas, Kaide Gordon or Trey Nyoni, but we do have James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Nottm Forest

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Bobby Clark, Alexis Mac Allister, James McConnell; Jayden Danns, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

