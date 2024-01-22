It’s lethal Liverpool FC right now, as the Reds are playing in top form, with a killer instinct. After today’s action, the men of Jurgen Klopp are now five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Merseyside club is looking very good (they beat AFC Bournemouth 4-0 in the league on Sunday) as they head to southwest London, to take on Fulham in the semifinals of the League Cup.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Aggregate: Liverpool FC 2, Fulham 1

Kick: Wed. Jan. 24, 2024, 8pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Fun fact: The most lopsided edition of this rivalry came in 1986-87, and it was an EFL Cup clash, just like this. Liverpool won 10-0 on that day.

The Reds will enter this clash with the advantage of already being up a goal on aggregate. So things are looking up for the Merseysiders, as they look to book a spot in a cup final in midweek.

So without any further ado, let’s take a look at what lineup Klopp might go with in this one.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3) vs Fulham (EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2)

Alisson; Owen Beck, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo Darwin Nunez

