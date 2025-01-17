Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Here we go- the Premier League title race is officially on now! Liverpool FC can’t afford to drop any more points on Saturday, when they travel to London club Brentford FC.

Nottingham Forest took a point from their midweek meeting with the Reds, and that score draw on Tuesday left the third place Tricky Trees just six points behind the table topping Merseyside club.

Meanwhile second place Arsenal are just four points adrift. With both teams of course having played one more game than Liverpool.

But we’ve got a three team race on our hands, and if Newcastle keeps their hot streak going, then we might have a four team battle for the top spot.

Liverpool F.C. Team News at Brentford FC

There is nothing new to report here other than Darwin Nunez is now suspended, for having accumulated five yellow cards. Joe Gomez remains out until February.

So let’s just get to the lineup prediction for a match that could be more evenly contested than most might think.

Liverpool F.C. Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Diogo Jota

