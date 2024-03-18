Liverpool FC Injury News: Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

Injuries have certainly been a predominant theme this season for Liverpool FC, and they apparently tacked on three more yesterday, in the 4-3 added extra time loss to Manchester United. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz could all miss out when Liverpool returns from the international break, with a Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Easter Sunday. The trio may miss out on more that even.

Coming into the high scoring, marathon cup clash yesterday we looked at Liverpool’s long injury list in detail here and here.

So click on those links in order to delve into the Merseyside club’s full listing of their walking wounded. As for the triad of Nunez, Gakpo and Diaz, they all picked up knocks.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the situation in the post match press conference yesterday.

“Now the boys go on international duty,” Klopp said.

“We hope they come back healthy. Lucho [Luis Diaz] felt his groin, Darwin [Nunez] a hamstring. Cody [Gakpo] twisted his ankle. They play again in four or five days, it’s crazy.”

While Liverpool are no longer in contention for a quadruple now, having been eliminated from the FA Cup, they are still alive for a treble. They are still the favorites to win the Europa League and sit second in the Premier League table; even on points with first place Arsenal, but behind on goal differential.

