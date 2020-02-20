Liverpool: What’s Behind The Rise of The Reds

Liverpool has undoubtedly become one of the strongest, if not the strongest, team on the planet right now. They have been absolutely unstoppable, and by all accounts, barring a truly once in a century collapse, you can bet that they will be lifting the Premier League trophy in a matter of weeks.
Jurgen Klopp and his team have done far more than just “get lucky”. They have been dominant, consistent, and almost freakishly good at what they do, and the 30 year year wait for a Premier League is all but over.
What has turned this Liverpool team around? What has made them the feared juggernaut they are today?
Jurgen Klopp is without doubt one of the most charismatic and passionate coaches in football today. Whether you’re at Anfield or watching a game on TV, you can feel his presence and his drive.
Liverpool struggled for a long time to find a coach that could bring the best out of the team. On the surface, Klopps’s approach looks simple. Trust the players and their abilities, and create a system that not only puts your 11 best players on the field, but gives them the opportunity to play to their strengths.
Yes, this sounds like a strategy most coaches implement, but the way Klopp does it has a special something where there are no weak links in the chain, no gaps, everyone is in sync with everyone else and it all flows perfectly. The relationship between the keeper, to the defenders, defenders to midfielders, and midfielders to the front men is so perfectly executed that opponents just can’t counteract it.
Another aspect of Liverpool’s game that is bringing them tons of success, are their substitutions. Everyone can agree that players like Salah, Mane, Firmino, Allison, Wijnaldum and Fabinho are first team starters all day long, but there are a few players on their bench that have made a massive difference.
Divock Origi is the definition of a Super Sub (Who can forget his Champions League exploits?), James Milner, even though he’s a lot older than many of his teammates, is one of the fittest players in the league and is exactly the type of player you want on the field when you need to shore up your midfield to guarantee a victory (He’s not too bad from the penalty spot either).
Joe Gomes has seriously shone in defense after playing second fiddle to Joel Matip for a long time, and goalkeeper Adrian has proved to be a bit of a wall when he needed to play while Allison was out.
Considering the depth and talent of the squad, it could be difficult to pick out a few key players, but there definitely are a few. Sadio Mane, Allison, van Dijk, Firmino, Salah, Henderson, all players that make a noticeable difference.
Sadio Mane is a goal scoring machine, as well as a player that never stops making runs and opening up the space for his team mates. Firmino may not be as prolific as he was, but his incredible skill on the ball gives his team so many goal scoring opportunities that leaving him out the team will always be a huge mistake.
Mo Salah, the Egyptian King, is the man who never stops moving and never gives up on any ball. He is almost always exactly where you need him, and his ability with the ball at his feet and in front of goal is world class.
Allison and Virgil van Dijk are an almost impenetrable wall at the back. Between the posts, Allison can stop shots from any player who takes them, and not only can he defend like a beast, van Dijks pace, height, and goal scoring prowess makes him one of the best defenders in the world.
You can also see just how happy and excited the players are, two things that are sometimes undervalued in this day and age. Just watch the team after a win, all smiles, Jurgen running around celebrating, hugging every player, some managers have copied this gesture as well.
You also rarely hear of any player and manager unhappiness. There hasn’t been a story of a bust up or players wanting out. Yes, starting every game and winning would usually stop that, but even the players that aren’t starters are happy to sit on the bench and put in their shift when needed.
This is clear with players that have been on the fringes. Players like Divock Origi, Adam Lallana, and even new signing Takumi Minamino. The latter may be a new signing, but he works just as hard as his teammates every second he is on the pitch.
No matter how you look at it, Liverpool have been the most dominant team in the league, and possibly in Europe at the moment. The Premier League trophy is all but won at this point, and retaining their Champions League trophy is almost looking easier and easier with each passing week.
