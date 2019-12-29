Liverpool Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Wolves: Henderson, Matip

With a ten point lead and two matches in hand to boot, Liverpool FC have wrapped up the Premier League title. The managers of both the second and third place team in the table have already conceited the title race, so what’s left for Jurgen Klopp’s men to play for? How about 100 points?
Breaking 2017-18 Manchester City’s single season points record? Completing the 38 match slate with no losses?
Their opponents tomorrow, Wolverhampton Wanderers, certainly have plenty of motivation, and confidence. Coming off a surprise upset win over Manchester City on Thursday, Wolves are just two points off the pace of the top four. So although they won’t be excessively rested, they’ll bring their A game no doubt.
In turning to the team news for this one, captain Jordan Henderson is a doubt, due to a shin issue. Meanwhile central defender Joel Matip is still a match or two away from returning due to his knee injury. Additionally Nathianel Clyne (knee), Fabinho (ankle), Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle) all remain out of action indefinitely.
Flipping over to the visitors, defender Willy Boly (leg) and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (back) are out indefinitely. That all said, let’s take a look at who Klopp might select in his first team.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City
Mane Firmino Salah
Wijnaldum Henderson Keita
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
Kickoff: Anfield, December 29, 4:30pm
Form Guide: Liverpool FC- WWWWW Wolverhampton Wanderers – WWLDW
Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC win 73%, Draw 18%, Wolverhampton Wanderers win 9%
Prediction: Liverpool FC 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Liverpool have only dropped two points from a possible 54, a run of form that is utterly mind-blowing! Maybe they need to make a run at an undefeated season? Although unblemished is no longer on the table, an undefeated campaign is still potentially there to be had.
