Liverpool have a great chance at becoming just the third team in history to ever accomplish an undefeated season at the English top flight. It certainly won’t be easy, as they are a club with a very big workload ahead. Still playing to win three more trophies this season (the league obviously, the Uefa Champions League title defense and the FA Cup) Saturday begins a very busy stretch.
A trip to Norwich City looks easy on paper, but it commences a nine game in 35 day stretch, which extends all the way until mid March.
Liverpool, who already have a FIFA Club World Cup title to their credit this season, are just a complete juggernaut up and down.
They have registered a clean sheet in nine of their last ten. They have only conceded 15 times all season, with the next closest team, Sheffield United sitting at 24 goals against. They’ve also scored 60 times, second most in the league behind Manchester City.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Norwich City
Mane Firmino Salah
Oxlade-Chamberlain Henderson Fabinho
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Liverpool FC at Norwich City FYIs
February 15, 5:30 pm, Carrow Road
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Odds: Liverpool 2-7, Southampton FC 11-1, Draw 9-2
Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 76%, Draw 15%, Norwich City win 9%
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Norwich City DLWLD
TV/Stream: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go
Prediction: Liverpool 5, Norwich City 0
All Liverpool has to do is stop the Finnish sensation Teemu Pukki, and they’ll get the result. He’s a phenomenal player, but they should be fine.
