Liverpool FC will head into their next Premier League fixture as champions of the world, literally. Having claimed the Club World Cup title in Qatar on Saturday night, the winners of the European championship last season can now focus on winning the English Premier League.
The team that is closest to catching them, Leicester City, will play host to the Reds on Boxing Day and here’s a plot twist, their manager, Brendan Rodgers, just happens to be the same guy who held the job at Liverpool before current boss Jurgen Klopp took over. It’s safe to say that Rodgers will do all he can to try and stop the Reds from putting the title race on ice.
Let’s take a look at who Klopp might select in his first team for this blockbuster clash.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City
Mane Firmino Salah
Keita Henderson Milner
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Williams
Alisson
Liverpool FC at Leicester City FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: King Power Stadium, December 26, 8pm
Form Guide: Liverpool FC- WWWWW Leicester City- LDWWW
Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC win 45%, Draw 27%, Leicester City win 28%
Prediction: Leicester City 1, Liverpool FC 1
Liverpool have only dropped two points from a possible 51, a run of form that is mind-blowing! However, they have to drop additional points again at some point.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry," regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the "Let's Get Weird, Sports" podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
