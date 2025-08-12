That was not the way Liverpool FC wanted things to start out for them this term. The Community Shield is obviously a quasi-friendly, sort of, despite the fact that it’s a trophy match. However, you got to give Crystal Palace their flowers- it took them forever to get that first piece of silverware, and now they have two, just like that! Anyway, you can’t dwell on it for too long, as AFC Bournemouth are coming to Anfield on Friday night.

Lots of storylines here in this one, especially Milos Kerkez, who gets to face his former squad.

Season Opener FYIs

Liverpool FC vs AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Friday, August 15, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Story of How Bournemouth Elevated to the Premier League Summer Series: story link

Google’s Win Probability: Liverpool 75% Draw 15% Bournemouth 10%

Will the Serbian fullback/midfielder on the left side be in the first team?

In terms of looking at the potential starting lineup here, well, the central defense picks itself as the Merseyside club have injury issues at the position. And we do expect Alexis Mac Allister and Milos Kerkez to feature off the bench.

Well, here’s our best guess for the reigning league champions.

Liverpool Starting Lineup Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Alisson Becker; Jereme Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

