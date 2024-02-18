Liverpool FC easily bested Brentford yesterday, but the win came at a tremendous cost. Jurgen Klopp unfortunately saw three more names added to his list of injury concerns in Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Jota is likely the biggest problem for the side, as he had to be taken off via stretcher, having suffered what is apparently a potentially serious knee injury.

As for Jones, the problem is just a knock, which occurred slightly above his ankle. Both players will have to undergo scans, and once those scans are analyzed, we’ll know more about their status. However, it sounds like, at this early stage, Jota is out for Wednesday, but Jones could be in.

The news is better with Nunez, who subbed at half-time, but only for precautionary reasons.

“Darwin, we took off because he said he feels something a little,” Klopp said yesterday.

“Today that was enough to immediately push the brake and that’s what we did.”

Meanwhile Alisson was a late scratch this weekend, as he ended up not making the trip to Brentford. His injury issues now persist, as he suffered a hamstring injury this past week in training.

Elsewhere Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and Joel Matip all remain out of commission as well.

