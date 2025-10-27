In losing at Brentford this past weekend, Liverpool are now on their worst ever run in the Premier League era. The trip to Brentford on Saturday resulted in the Reds fourth straight league loss, and now they have another dubious distinction. They are only the fourth defending Premier League champion to lose four straight league fixtures in a season. And the major slump began in late September, when they lost to the same side that they’ll face next- Crystal Palace.

League Cup 4th Round FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 29th, 7:45pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Yes, indeed Palace beat the Merseyside club 2-1 on Sept 27, which marked their first L of the season.

Will the Eagles beat them again here, this time in a different competition? Here is (at least in our opinion) the best possible lineup that Arne Slot can select, in the hopes of stopping that.

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konaté, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Dominic Szoboszlai; Federico Chiesa, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

