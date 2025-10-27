What is going on with Liverpool? Their slump is really getting pretty severe now! It’s coincided with the growth of the injury list, which now rolls eight deep. Curtis Jones is the latest to join the walking wounded, going off with under 20 minutes remaining in the loss at Brentford FC yesterday.

Reportedly, it’s a groin injury that Jones is suffering from, and it’s too early to truly evaluate how long he might be out, because we just don’t know the severity yet.

League Cup 4th Round FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 29th, 7:45pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

Reds Team News

“We have to wait and see,” said Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Saturday.

“He asked to be taken off, but he walked off instead of needing a lot of treatment, so I have to wait and see. There are a lot of games – in three or four days, there is another one.”

Consider him a doubt for the visit from Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Ditto for Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) and Alexander Isak (ankle). Both could be cleared to play in midweek.

The same does not hold true for Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong (both hamstring).

They have a bit to go yet, before they’re back on the pitch. Meanwhile Giovanni Leoni, Jayden Danns and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

It’s easy to simply blame Liverpool’s recent woes on the growing size of the injured list, but that’s simplifying it too much.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories