Liverpool FC have 10, yes, count ’em ten players who can be classified as walking wounded. And while some of them could return to action against Manchester United on St. Patrick’s Day, for the FA Cup clash, it is unlikely we see anybody come off the injured list against Sparta Praha on Thursday night in the UEL. In this article, we’ll look at the latest status updates on Stefan Bajcetic, Alisson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak.

We covered the first five over at this link. Again, when you have double figure injury absentees, you need two portions to cover it all.

Liverpool FC Team News

It’s pretty clear that this team is rallying around for Klopp. Because they keep winning, in spite of all the injuries. Let’s start with Bajcetic, who has had a stop-start kind of season due to multiple injuries. He hasn’t been cleared to resume full training yet, but that is expected to happen soon.

“He’s obviously gaining fitness now… he didn’t get a green light yet for us for the team training,” manager Jurgen Klopp said last month, which indicates that an April return could be in the cards.

“He’s pain-free, completely pain-free, which is obviously the most important thing. All checks we made, like scans again, bone looks good, that’s all fine and he’s just doing the stuff he’s doing.”

Meanwhile Alisson (hamstring) and Curtis Jones are probably both still out until after the international break. Of the pair, only Jones stands a chance of featuring beforehand, but it wouldn’t be here. He could be in contention for the FA Cup on Sunday. Obviously, Brazil is very injury-riddled in between the sticks right now. Meanwhile Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are all out for the season, with the last name listed there likely done as a Red. Most likely, his contract won’t be renewed come summertime, and that is best for all involved. His time on Merseyside has been so injury-riddled that one can easily call him a disaster signing.

