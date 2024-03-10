FC Barcelona could welcome back as many as four players from injury when they host Napoli on Tuesday night in UEFA Champions League play. Ferran Torres (hamstring), Lamine Yamal and Raphinha (both knocks) all look likely to be passed fit for the midweek continental clash against Napoli.

Marcos Alonso (back) is moving closer, but likely won’t be back until the weekend. So that was the good news. Now for the bad

FC Barcelona vs Napoli FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. March. 12, 8pm, Olympic Stadium

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Leg 2/2

Aggregate: 1-1

Rest of the Barca Team News

– Pedri (hamstring) and Frenkie de Jong (ankle) won’t be back until some time in April. Finally, Gavi (ACL tear) and Alejandro Balde (tendon rupture) remain out for the rest of the season, and into the summer even. Barca head into this European affair on the back of a 1-0 win over Mallorca. Again it was a win where they didn’t really impress all too much.

Perhaps, given the reinforcements now available in their squad, they’ll be able to play more convincingly, and perhaps even dominant, in this one.

