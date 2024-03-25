FC Barcelona are still alive in the La Liga title race, although just barely. They’re eight points away, from arch-rivals Real Madrid, with nine games left to play. But they have momentum now, heading into the weekend clash against UD Las Palmas. The Blaugranes are playing much better over their last five, as they have won four and drawn one in that span.

Plus the current international break is giving them a chance to get more guys healthy, and thus provide Xavi with more options.

FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 30, 20:00 CET, Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Injury List Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: UD Las Palmas 11th, 37 pts, LLDDL FC Barcelona 2nd, 64 pts, WWDWW

Google Result Probability: UD Las Palmas 9% Draw 15% FC Barcelona 76%

Xavi and company have to feel pretty good about their chances this weekend, when they welcome the Island club to Catalonia.

Here is the best lineup, in a 4-3-3 formation that we think Xavi could possibly go with, or may go with in this one. Oh by the way, we did it! We all collectively survived another international break!

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs UD Las Palmas

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort; Fermin Lopez, Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

