FC Barcelona versus Athletic Club may not be El Clasico, but it is certainly a clasico as it features two of the three clubs that have participated in every season of La Liga.

Real Madrid is obviously the other. But ahead of this massive fixture, all eyes (at least from the Barca side) are on team President Joan Laporta. Which he usually kind of likes, as we all know what a notorious publicity seeker he is.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club FYIs

Kick: Sun Oct. 22, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic

Barca Preview Material: Latest Transfer Talk Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standing, Form: Athletic Club 5th, 17 pts, WLDLWW Barca 3rd, 21 pts, DWDWW

Result Probability: Athletic Club 14% Draw 23% Barca 59%

Once again the attention surrounding him is negative, as he’s been charged with bribery. Laporta remains defiant, denying the charges, as he’s been linked to the €7 million ($7.3m) officiating scandal.

Allegedly he contributed to the sum of payments made to companies linked to ex-Vice President of the Refereeing Committee, José María Enríquez Negreira.

“Knowing this judge’s history, we were warned by our defence team this could happen, but as there is no crime of bribery, it cannot prosper,” Laporta told Catalunya Radio on Thursday.

“I am a lawyer and I am calm about that. They can’t prove anything because it’s not true.

The judge’s criteria is even contrary to the prosecution, who made it clear that for them it was sporting corruption and false administration, but in no case bribery. This will end with Barça being absolved.”

Well, we’ll see what happens, with this off-the-pitch situation that’s obviously overshadowing the on-the-pitch.

Sticking with on-the-pitch matters, this is how we believe Xavi will fill out the team sheet this weekend.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Athletic Club

Marc Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Christian Balde; Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Joao Felix

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories