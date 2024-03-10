Expect some changes to the FC Barcelona starting lineup when they face Napoli in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday night. Ronald Araújo should be back in action, having finished serving a suspension, and Robert Lewandowski was rested against Mallorca.

They are both expected to feature from kickoff against Napoli, and the same can be expected for the following foursome: João Cancelo, Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, and ?lkay Gündo?an

FC Barcelona vs Napoli FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. March. 12, 8pm, Olympic Stadium

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Leg 2/2

Aggregate: 1-1

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Barca 50% Extra Time 26% Napoli 24%

The quartet only featured off the bench on Friday night. Having that extra day of rest (from having played on Friday night, instead of the weekend) should serve Xavi’s side well here. He’ll pick a stronger 4-3-3 first 11 in midweek against Napoli than he did against Mallorca.

Here is what we think that looks like.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Napoli (Champions League)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez; Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan, Raphinha; Joao Felix, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski

