Barcelona Team News, Predicted Starting XI at Sevilla

FC Barcelona fell to Paris Saint-Germain 2-1, in the UEFA Champions League competition on Wednesday night. Well, it’s always hard to beat the holders, in any competition. But while Barca suffered a setback in the UCL, they are riding high domestically. Yes, ahead of their next La Liga clash, at Sevilla, the Catalan club are back ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table.

So let’s preview this match, and see if Hansi Flick’s men can keep the good times rolling.

FC Barcelona at Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Oct. 5, 4:15pm, Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Seville, Spain

La Liga Form, Standing: FC Barcelona 1st, 19 pts, +16 GD DWWWW Sevilla 9th, 10 pts +1 GD WDWLW

Barcelona Team News at Sevilla

The injury situation remains the same after the loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Barca has five current injury absentees: Raphinha (hamstring injury), Joan Garcia (meniscus tear), Pablo Gavi (arthroscopy), Fermín López (groin injury) and Marc-André ter Stegen (long-term back injury).

So with that all said, let’s get to the first team prediction.

Barca Predicted Starting XI at Sevilla

Wojciech Szczesny (GK), Jules Koundé, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri González, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski, Ferrán Torres

