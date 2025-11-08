Barcelona Team News, Predicted Starting XI at Celta Vigo

The midweek result brought both insult and injury for FC Barcelona. The Blaugranes played Club Brugge to a 3-3 stalemate on Wednesday night, an outcome that felt like a loss to much of Barca’s supporter base. They’ll move on quickly, with a trip to Celta Vigo next on the docket, in the La Liga competition.

So that’s the insult portion. As for the injury component, well, Eric Garcia suffered a serious face injury in that match.

FC Barcelona at Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick: Sunday Nov 10, Balaidos, Vigo, Spain

Google Result Probability Barcelona 58% Draw 21% Celta Vigo 21%

La Liga Standings: Barcelona, 2nd 25 pts Celta Vigo 12th, 13 pts

It is suspected that he has a broken nose, so he’ll obviously miss out here on the weekend. Beyond that, we’ll see after the November international break.

He’ll now join the rest of the Blaugranes injury absentees, a list which currently consists of Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Raphinha (hamstring), Pedri (also a hamstring injury) and Gavi (knee).

So with that all said, let’s just move on to the first team prediction.

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI at Celta Vigo

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Frenkie De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories