The injury woes continue for FC Barcelona, as Pedri severely injured his hamstring in training. Pedri suffered a tear to the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. For you medical people, and just enthusiasts of anatomy, the biceps femoris is part of the hamstring muscle group, located at the back side of the thigh. While the club was very forthcoming about the specifics of the injury, they did not put a timeline on his return. According to various reports, the Spanish midfielder will be out until after the November international period, at the very least.

FC Barcelona vs Elche FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Nov. 2, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

Google’s Result Probability: FC Barcelona 79% Draw 13% Elche 8%

La Liga Standing, Form, Goal Differential: FC Barcelona 2nd, 22 pts, WWLWL, +13 Elche 8th, 14 pts, DWLDL, +1

Barca Team News

This is the last thing they need, in the wake of an El Clasico loss on Sunday. Pedri now joins the likes of Gavi, Raphinha, Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Catalan club long-term injury absentees.

There is some good news though! Striker Robert Lewandowski and midfielder Dani Olmo have now returned to training.

