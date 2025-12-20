Barcelona Team News at Villarreal CF: Pedri, Ronald Araujo

One of FC Barcelona’s star men, midfielder Pedri, is a doubt for Sunday’s La Liga clash at Villarreal CF on Sunday. Due to what he is being decribed as muscular overload, he was absent from group training today.

Basically it sounds like Pedri has been overworked lately, and perhaps manager Hansi Flick needs to manage his minutes more. It doesn’t sound like anything more serious than that.

FC Barcelona at Villarreal FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept 15 4:15 CET, El Madrigal, Villarreal, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Villarreal 3rd, 35 pts, WWWWW FC Barcelona 1st, 43 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Villarreal 26% Draw 21% FC Barcelona 53%

FC Barcelona Team News

It certainly makes perfect sense though, as Barcelona are still alive in all the major competitions, it’s the season for fixture overload and Pedri is one of their main key guys. Elsewhere Ronald Araujo remains away for personal reasons while Gavi (knee) and Dani Olmo (shoulder) remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

That’s all from the Barca side, but Villarreal have a very long absentee list.

Pape Gueye (Senegal) and Ilias Akhomach (Morocco) have now departed for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Thomas Partey (muscular problem), Gerard Moreno (another muscular injury) and Santiago Mourino (a muscle issue as well), Willy Kambwala (hamstring), Ramon Terrats (also a hamstring), Logan Costa and Pau Cabanes (both have knee injuries) are all ruled out of this one.

