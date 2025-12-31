FC Barcelona could welcome back four top class players back into the fold for the local derby against Espanyol on Saturday: Pedri, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Dani Olmo.

It has been a long layoff for the Blaugranes, who last played on December 21, so everyone involved with the Catalan club will be anxious to get back out there.

FC Barcelona vs Espanyol FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 3, 8pm, RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 46 pts WLWWW Espanyol, 5th, 33 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 63% Draw 19% Sevilla FC 18%

By the time the Barcelona derby kicks off, it will have been nearly a fortnight since Hansi Flick’s men have last taken to the pitch. Let’s get you up to speed, with the latest on the Barca injury/fitness situation.

Barca Team News

Pedri has been out awhile, due to a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle of his left thigh. However, he trained again with the rest of the group yesterday, so he should be in contention to get some minutes off the bench here.

“I’m also happy to see myself on the pitch. I was already looking forward to training. I had a small overload but fortunately I feel well, wanting to continue contributing to the team and enjoy myself on the field,” he said to the club’s in house web channel.

As for Kounde, he came off early in that most recent game, a 2-0 win over Villarreal, due to problems with his hamstring. However, he is also back in training with the rest of the group.

As for Olmo, he trained with the group for the first part of the session, before then doing individual work on the sidelines.

Olmo is recovering from a shoulder dislocation.

And then finally, Ronald Araujo is now back, after having taken a mental health sabbatical. He could be back in the squad on the weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

