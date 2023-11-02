After a long injury layoff, midfielder Pedri is expected back into the squad for FC Barcelona on Saturday, when the Blaugranes visit Real Sociedad. Pictured back in training, this could end a 71 day lay-off for the 20-year-old Spaniard. For the record, he has been out a total of 378 days since he moved over to the Catalan club from UD Las Palmas in the 2021-22 season.

In other words, the young promising/developing star has been “injury prone” to say the least. How he slots in to the team this weekend is certainly an interesting question.

FC Barcelona Preview Material at Real Sociedad: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Pedri will more likely be eased back into it, instead of getting major minutes/a first team assignment. In looking at the rest of the Barca injury situation, Frenkie de Jong is a starting midfielder but he will likely remain out of commission here. He wasn’t fit enough to make the team that lost the first El Clasico of the season last Saturday, so he’s a strong doubt here to say the least.

Jules Kounde was fit enough to make the squad, but did not feature, so perhaps he’ll get some playing time here.

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha both featured off the bench at the Olympic Stadium, and will be looking for an increased role in this one. All of this points to a much better overall team fitness situation, leaving Sergi Roberto as the only confirmed injury absentee (if De Jong doesn’t pass a late fitness test).

Which is good, because Xavi needs all hands on deck right now, because they are already falling behind in the race to win La Liga.

