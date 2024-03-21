Barcelona Injury News: Pedri, Cancelo, De Jong, Torres

FC Barcelona will host Las Palmas in nine days time, and they’ll enter that La Liga fixture with plenty of fitness concerns. From Frenkie de Jong to Pedri and more, let’s take a look at whom, if anyone, will return for the home clash against the Island Club.

Because hey, what else is there to do on an international break, right?

De Jong has been out since early in the month, with an ankle injury, but he could be back in the middle of next month. Barca are hoping the Dutchman will be back for the big clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

As for Pedri, he suffered a hamstring injury in the same match that De Jong got hurt– the March 3 goalless draw with Athletic Club.

Moving on to Ferran Torres, he’s been out since January with a hamstring injury, but could be back available for selection once the international break is over.

Fullback Joao Cancelo is doubtful, due to an internal medicine type of issue. Some reports list his mysterious condition as heart problems, while other reports are far less specific, describing the problem as “physical discomfort.”

And of course, Alejandro Balde (ruptured tendon in the hamstring) and Gavi (severe Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear) are out for the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories