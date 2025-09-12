It is only going to be a select special few that get to see FC Barcelona host Valencia CF on Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The venue holds only 6,000 spectators, which is obviously a tiny fraction of Barcelona’s true home, the Camp Nou, or their temporary home the past two seasons, the Olympic Stadium.

Ticket sales for this weekend will be limited to the 16,151 members who were season ticket holders for the past couple seasons, according to the club’s website.

FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 14, 8pm, Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Catalonia

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 79% Draw 13% Valencia CF win 8%

La Liga Standing, Form: FC Barcelona 4th, 7 pts, WWD Valencia CF 9th, 4 pts, DLW

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Full Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction

This match was originally scheduled to take place at the Camp Nou, but it’s still not re-opened yet. That project is delayed once again, and the consistent moving back of the timeline is getting reminiscent of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium building project.

For that elite group who will be fortunate enough to see this game in person, here is the lineup that we believe Hansi Flick might pick.

Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction vs Valencia

Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martin; Marc Casado, Pedri, Lamine Yamal; Fermín López, Raphinha, Ferrán Torres

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

