The good injury news for FC Barcelona- Lamine Yamal is fine. The young superstar is not injured and he will be available on Sunday against Valencia CF. The bad injury news for Barca? They will be without the services of Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Alejandro Balde this weekend.

Factor in Marc-Andre ter Stegen and that’s four players who will be on the sidelines for the Blaugranes this weekend at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 14, 8pm, Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Catalonia

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 79% Draw 13% Valencia CF win 8%

La Liga Standing, Form: FC Barcelona 4th, 7 pts, WWD Valencia CF 9th, 4 pts, DLW

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Full Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction

Barca Team News

This was supposed to be the re-opening of the Camp Nou game, but that project is once again delayed. De Jong exited Netherlands national team camp early this past week, due to having suffered some tightness in his glute. It is thought that this issue is not that serious but manager Hansi Flick won’t take any risks here.

Gavi is getting much closer but he’s not there yet, as he continues rehabbing his knee injury.

And then finally Balde is still a couple weeks or so away as he continues recovering from his hamstring problem.

