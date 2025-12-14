The Copa Del Rey continues on this week, with resumption of action in the round of 32. When it comes to FC Barcelona, they head to Guadalajara to take on a lower division side, in what should be not exactly the most difficult match on the schedule. Barcelona have two breaking team news items for this match, pertaining to Polish internationals Robert Lewandowski and Wojciech Szczesny.

Copa del Rey Round of 32 FYIs

FC Barcelona at CD Guadalajara

Kickoff: Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 20:00 (GMT)

Pedro Escartín Stadium, Guadalajara, Spain

Barca Team News

The former missed out on full training on Sunday, due to precautionary reasons, reports claims. Lewandowski stayed inside, in the gym, instead of full participation with everybody else. Lewy has been dealing with lower back discomfort, and he is considered a doubt for this match.

As for the latter, he has now resumed full training after having a bout with gastroenteritis.

Other than that, there are no new injury/fitness concerns to report at this time for the Catalan club.

