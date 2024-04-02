Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Chelsea FC seem strongly pegged to beat Man United on Thursday night, and it is hard to understand why. Sure they have the home pitch advantage, and United don’t look too formidable an opponent right now, but the Blues themselves have also seemed very unimpressive. Plus this series has also gone the way of United much more often lately.

Both teams have suffered a multitude of injuries this season, and have thus disappointed and underachieved. They’re also both coming off draws (that feel likes losses) to very lower table sides on the weekend.

Man United at Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Apr. 4, 8:15 pm, Stamford Bridge

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Man United

Team News: Chelsea FC Man United

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 48% Draw 23% Man United 29%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 11th, 40 pts, DWDDW Man United 6th, 48 pts, DWLLW

When you have the history, brand recognition and player payroll of Chelsea and United, you just can’t drop points to Brentford and Burnley. You simply can’t. So thus this Thursday night brings a matchup of two teams that have quite a bit in common, but none of those commonalities are good.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Djorde Petrovic; Alfie Petrovic, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Raheem Sterling; Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson

