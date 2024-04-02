Manchester United travels to Chelsea FC on Thursday night for what could easily be called the Overspending and Getting Very Little ROI Cup. Or the Very Injury Riddled Traditionally Big Club Cup. So while these two teams have a lot in common on the macro level this season, there is plenty of commonality on the micro too. Chelsea could only manage a draw against Burnley, the penultimate side in the table, and a near lock to be relegated this season.

United’s weekend was equally awful, as they only took one single point from a clash with Brentford, the 15th place side in the table.

Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Apr. 4, 8:15 pm, Stamford Bridge

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 48% Draw 23% Manchester United 29%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 11th, 40 pts, DWDDW Manchester United 6th, 48 pts, DWLLW

And the way that United played, they were actually lucky to even get that single point. If they don’t get their act together down the stretch here this season, they might end up with a fate even worse than Europa League. It is possible that United ends up in Conference League next term.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund

