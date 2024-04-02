One of the major story lines of the Chelsea FC 2023-24 season has been injuries, and the narrative continued on again this week. Defenders Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell are both doubts for the home clash against Manchester United on Thursday night. The Frenchman suffered a hamstring problem in the uninspiring draw with Burnley on the weekend.

Meanwhile Chilwell came back from England camp with a knock on his knee.

Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Apr. 4, 8:15 pm, Stamford Bridge

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 48% Draw 23% Manchester United 29%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 11th, 40 pts, DWDDW Manchester United 6th, 48 pts, DWLLW

Blues Team News

“Still we need to assess a few players like [Ben] Chilwell, who came from the national team playing two games after he didn’t play with us,” said manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“He got a knock in his leg, on his knee, today he wasn’t ready to train. We will see what happens tomorrow, whether he will be available for the squad. We need to assess him”

Meanwhile Romeo Lavia has been ruled out for the season with a thigh injury, and it is looking more inevitable by the week that Christopher Nkunku will soon join him. The summer signing has a hamstring injury, and the current timeline of return for him is unknown.

The same can be said for first choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (undisclosed injury), Carney Chukwuemeka (also unknown) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring). Meanwhile Reece James (hamstring) should be back later this month while Wesley Fofana (knee) will be back next season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories