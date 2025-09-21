If you’re a Chelsea FC supporter, you must be asking yourself right now- what on Earth was that? How did you guys lose to Manchester United yesterday? And that convincingly too? How have you not won at Old Trafford since 2013? Well, it’s time to put that all in the rearview because the time to preview the next match is already here. Chelsea visits Lincoln City FC, a League One (third tier of the FA pyramid) side on Tuesday night. The southwest London side are now beginning their EFL Cup campaign, in the third round.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Chelsea FC at Lincoln City FC

Kickoff: Tue. Sept 23rd, 7:45pm, Sincil Bank Stadium, Lincoln, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Chelsea Team News at Lincoln City FC

There are not many changes, but there are a couple, and we’ll cover them in the next post. The Blues did not come out of the L at the Theatre of Dreams unscathed from injury. So without any further ado, let’s get to the starting lineup prediction.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Lincoln City FC

Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jorrel Hato; Enzo Fernández, Andrey Santos; Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Buonanotte, Jamie Gittens; Marc Guiu

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories