The big storyline for the Fulham Road Derby on Wednesday night is obvious- who will be calling the shots for Chelsea? According to a report in Sky Sports, Liam Rosenior is set to replace Enzo Maresca (who departed on New Year’s Day) as Blues boss. The report indicates that Rosenior came in today, for his formal interview, and that provided we have no last minute hiccups, he’ll be the next man in charge.

There is really no other candidate in frame at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham Road Derby FYIs

Chelsea vs Fulham FC

Kickoff: Wed. Jan 7, 7:30pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Chelsea Team News

Of course, there are still agreements to be reached and contracts to be signed, but it looks almost certain that the Rosenior will be making the move up to Chelsea from Strasbourg. But what if they can’t get everything done and over the line in time?

Then the interim manager, Calum McFarlane, gets another game at the helm. He put it all out there, when speaking to the media after the score draw with Manchester City yesterday.

“When I originally took over I was told I would take the Man City game and there’s a chance the new manager might be in on Monday, that’s what I was told originally,” McFarlane said.

Shifting gears from the manager to the team itself, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is a doubt, with an unspecified muscular problem. Meanwhile Wesley Fofana is pretty much a 50/50 proposition, as he’s battling an illness. There is good news though, Moises Caicedo is back eligible, after having finished serving his suspension.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories