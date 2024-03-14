As Chelsea FC approach their next FA Cup clash, a quarterfinal affair at home versus Leicester City, they will be without the services of close to eight players. Levi Colwill (toe), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Lesley Ogochukwu (hamstring) all remain out of commission, with no set timeline for return.

Chelsea is definitely among the teams will benefit from the upcoming international break, which gives everybody a chance to rest and heal up.

FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Leeds United

Fun Fact: Prior to the defeat in the 2021 FA Cup final, Chelsea had defeated Leicester in all seven previous FA Cup meetings

Kick: Sun. Mar. 17, 12:45 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Chelsea FC Team News

Christopher Nkunku is moving closer towards a return, and could start to potentially be in contention again after the March internationals.

At least according to the timeline put forth by the manager! Mauricio Pochettino said last month that Nkunku would be out about 3-4 weeks, so that means he should be in the mix for the Blues first match on the other side of the internationals.

Team Captain Reece James (hamstring) could make a comeback next month, albeit on the later side.

Wesley Fofana (knee surgery) is done for the season and Lord Only Knows what on Earth is going on with Romeo Lavia.

For what it is worth, Lavia did recently post the following on Twitter:

“Received a lot of support messages and I wanted to let you know that it means a lot to me. I’m gutted not to be able to help the team, but I’m fully focused on coming back. The wait will be worth it…”

