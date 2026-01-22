Chelsea beat Pafos 1-0 yesterday, in the UEFA Champions League, but the match brought a couple more injury concerns. There is yet another injury scare with Cole Palmer, who missed out entirely, with what is reportedly a thigh problem. However, it is not thought to be serious, with Blues boss Liam Rosenior saying it’s not a big deal, and that the English forward could even be in the mix on Sunday, for the London derby at Crystal Palace.

Chelsea FC at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sun. Jan. 25, 2pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 47% Draw 26% Crystal Palace 27%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 6th, 34 pts, LDDLW Crystal Palace 13th, 28 pts, LDLDL

Blues Team News

“It was precautionary,” Rosenior said of the absence of Cole Palmer.

“He felt something really minor in the game vs Brentford. It was quite early on, so credit to him for playing through it. I don’t want to risk any players at this stage… He’s got a really good chance to be involved and start the game on Sunday, and we will keep preparing him for that.”

Elsewhere Filip Jorgensen suffered an undisclosed, unspecified injury last night, just before halftime, and he had to be replaced by Robert Sanchez.

It sounds pretty bad, whatever it is, with Rosenior saying:

“Unfortunately, Filip (Jorgensen) picked something up… I’m devastated for him because he’s really impressed me, not just the game at Charlton, but how he’s trained. Hopefully, Filip can get better really quickly.”

Also team captain Reece James is on minutes management right now, due to fixture congestion, and thus, the high potential to possibly overcook him.

Otherwise the Chelsea team news situation remains the same as it was before the Pafos match.

