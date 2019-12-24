Frank Lampard Hits Back at Jose Mourinho for Red Card Remarks

On Sunday, Chelsea dominated Tottenham Hotspur, at their home ground, as student bested teacher. Blues boss Frank Lampard beat his former manager Jose Mourinho tactically in a match that was overshadowed by ugliness that transpired off the pitch.
Spurs forward Son Heung-min got booked for a red card, due to a violent incident with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Following the altercation, some Spurs fans racially abused Rudiger, and Mourinho made extremely smart-alec remarks about the red card. Mourinho’s sardonic remarks were not received well by Lampard, who hit back at them today.
While it’s true that Rudiger probably play-acted a bit from a really strong challenge, Son deserved a red card, and the the club’s appeal to get his three match ban overturned was rejected.
Much more importantly, Mourinho’s remarks are a really bad look, given a.) the racial abuse Rudiger had to deal with afterwards, and b.) the broader, widespread problem of racism in football right now. Lampard struck this specific tone with his response.
“With Toni, in this incident when he’s having to post after the game about something we know is a huge deal [racism], I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure,” Lampard said.
“Pretty universally, certainly what I heard in the commentary and the post-match reflection was that the Son incident was a red card. It wasn’t brutal but it was instinctive that warrants a red card in the modern day. It was pretty clear that was the case. I wouldn’t question Toni’s integrity on that. So I do defend Toni firmly on it.”
Is he referring to the ALLEGED abuse? It would appear that he was the only one amongst 64000 who heard it….2nd time it’s happened. I hope everyone involved are taught that racism laws are in place for the betterment of sport and not there to be used conveniently to force a break in play.