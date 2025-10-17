Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca met the media today, and he provided a ton of updates on the squad’s injury/fitness situation. Some of it is not so good, and we’ll start with the bad news first, in Cole Palmer.

Maresca had said, prior to this past international break that Cole Palmer would return to action once the October internationals were over. Well, so much for that, as Palmer’s groin injury is actually worse than that initially thought.

He’s set for another six weeks on the sidelines.

“I was wrong, unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks,” Maresca said. “So, yes, this is the update. We try just to protect Cole as much as we can. The most important thing is that when he comes back he’s fully fit.

“Unfortunately the medical staff are not magicians. You never know that [timeframe]. Probably he needs six weeks. We hope six weeks are enough. It’s a problem we need to see step by step, week after week.

“He looks relaxed. He’s doing all the therapy that he needs to do. He looks good.”

That’s a huge blow; especially when you consider all the other injury problems that Chelsea have. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are both doubts for tomorrow’s match at Nottingham Forest, with Maresca indicating that both missed training today. Both could feature if they pass late fitness tests though.

Meanwhile Benoit Badiashile has suffered a muscular injury, and he joins Cole Palmer in the out for the next six weeks, at least, department.

“Benoit will be out until December,” Maresca said. “He is injured again with a muscle problem. He was doing fantastic, showing how good he is, and we will wait for him.”

Now for the good news! Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos and Wesley Fofana have all been passed fit to feature. Time to update that starting lineup prediction now.

