Christian Pulisic Fitness Update Given by Frank Lampard

Christian Pulisic is progressing in his rehabilitation from an adductor injury, but it’s still going to be a bit before he’s fully match fit again. That’s a shame for Chelsea FC, who could really use him in the final third right now. As today’s draw with Arsenal conveyed, the Blues have been lacking in attack lately.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after the game that Pulisic had been performing well for his side, before he got hurt, and it’s clear they could really use him. Chelsea has had a run of form that has left that all important fourth position up for grabs, but it United, Sheffield and Wolves just haven’t stepped up to take it.
Maybe things will change when Pulisic gets back? We probably won’t know until after the Premier League mini-break at the beginning of next month.
“Yeah, a game like today could have been a good where he would have been helpful for us because he was playing well for a patch,” Lampard said after the stalemate with their London rivals.
“But other people have to stand up in those situations.”
He then gave an update on when the American will return.
“In terms of when he’s back, it is not going to be a week, it is probably be the other end of the early February break but he is getting better and he isn’t far away,” Lampard said.
Pulisic is definitely out for the FA Cup 4th round clash trip at Hull City this weekend, but no one really expected him back for that one anyway. According to Lampard’s timeline, he’s also out for the big fixture against Leicester City on Feb. 1.
Therefore, it looks like his return might come Feb. 17 when Chelsea hosts Pulisic’s favorite club as boy, Manchester United. That match is a Premier League fixture, and a reverse fixture of opening day, in which United won in a rout.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind