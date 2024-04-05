Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to be without the services of as many as eight players when his side travels to Sheffield United. Defender Ben Chilwell (illness) and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (unspecified, undisclosed injury) were not passed as fit to feature in the dramatic come from behind home over win Manchester United.

We’ll see what happens, but when you turn around a 2-3 deficit with two goals in extra time to go ahead and win 4-3, it can be a season turnaround moment.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Sun. Apr. 7 5:30pm, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, UK

Preview Material: Team News for Both Sides Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 69% Draw 17% Sheffield United 14%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: Sheffield United 20th, 15 pts Chelsea 10th, 43 pts

PL Form: Sheffield United LDDLL Chelsea WDWDD

It wouldn’t be the first time this season that a team redefined their season after a match against United. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the goalless draw with their arch-rivals at Anfield in December is what spurred them on to bigger and better things this term.

Blues Team News

Pochettino will definitely not be able to call upon Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Levi Colwill (toe), Christopher Nkunku (thigh, likely done for the season, but they just won’t say it yet), Reece James (thigh, out until late April, early May), Romeo Lavia (thigh, done for the season) and Wesley Fofana (knee, done for the season) for the journey to Sheffield.

Also, earlier this week we learned that Chelsea want to keep James, who has been linked with a move away this summer, around beyond this season.

On a side note, Pochettino said, after the instant classic of a victory last night that he took a gamble in taking the Chelsea job.

“I came from a different club and it is normal,” the Argentine said on Thursday.

“You need to convince [supporters]. I arrived to Chelsea in a different project to what it was in the last 20 years. I play with my reputation to come here also in a project that is to build a team with young players, talented players. Given the possibility, the potential, top players.

“We knew it was a massive challenge to build a team, to win games, to be competitive and to take the risk with the fans. I am not going to be populist.

“I said from the beginning, I want to build a genuine relationship, not to kiss the badge or to do stupid things on the touchline to win the benefit of the fans.

“What I want is to provide to the team the tools to win games and through the trust in the team of winning games, to believe in ourselves and trust to build a very good relationship. I am not here to be populist or a hypocrite and say ‘I love the fans’ because I know it is always about trying to build this relationship.”

Again, only time will tell.

