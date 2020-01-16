Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

January 16, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Share

n'golo kante

In looking at what first team Chelsea manager Frank Lampard might select on Saturday when his side travels to Newcastle United, one must start by looking at the fitness of N’Golo Kante. The French midfielder had to sit out against Burnley last weekend due to a hamstring injury.

Arguably the side’s best and most important player, especially after the departure of Eden Hazard, he’s unfortunately had an injury-riddled 2019-20 campaign. He was expected to start last weekend, but was left out entirely after suffering a hamstring problem in training last Friday.

We’ll see on the weekend, but we’re predicting he won’t be ready; and thus with that here is the rest of our predicted starting XI for Saturday

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

    Abraham     

Hudson-Odoi         Pedro

    Mount     Jorginho     Kovacic 

Azpilicueta     Rudiger     Zouma    James    

Kepa

Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Jan 18, St. James Park, 5:30pm

Team news for both sides: go to this link

TV: Sky Sports

newcastle-united-st-james-park

Form guide: Chelsea  WDWLW  Newcastle United  DLLLW

Probabilities: Chelsea wins 63%, Draw 21%, Newcastle United wins 16%

Prediction: Chelsea 3, Newcastle United 1

Newcastle has been a thorn in the side of Chelsea, in recent years, and while the Blues have certainly been very up and down lately, one could feel fairly confident the west London club will take care of business here.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No,  I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.

Powered by
Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer

Speak Your Mind