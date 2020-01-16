In looking at what first team Chelsea manager Frank Lampard might select on Saturday when his side travels to Newcastle United, one must start by looking at the fitness of N’Golo Kante. The French midfielder had to sit out against Burnley last weekend due to a hamstring injury.
Arguably the side’s best and most important player, especially after the departure of Eden Hazard, he’s unfortunately had an injury-riddled 2019-20 campaign. He was expected to start last weekend, but was left out entirely after suffering a hamstring problem in training last Friday.
We’ll see on the weekend, but we’re predicting he won’t be ready; and thus with that here is the rest of our predicted starting XI for Saturday
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United
Abraham
Hudson-Odoi Pedro
Mount Jorginho Kovacic
Azpilicueta Rudiger Zouma James
Kepa
Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Jan 18, St. James Park, 5:30pm
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV: Sky Sports
Form guide: Chelsea WDWLW Newcastle United DLLLW
Probabilities: Chelsea wins 63%, Draw 21%, Newcastle United wins 16%
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Newcastle United 1
Newcastle has been a thorn in the side of Chelsea, in recent years, and while the Blues have certainly been very up and down lately, one could feel fairly confident the west London club will take care of business here.
